Putnam Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.46% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 33,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ConnectOne Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 2,200 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.19 per share, with a total value of $59,818.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,748.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $25.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $28.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.97. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.40.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $64.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.66%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB).

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.