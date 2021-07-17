Putnam Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 96,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.23% of Deluxe as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 28.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLX stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.53. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Deluxe had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

