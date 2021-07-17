Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 112,954 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 132.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,954 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $4,379,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 229,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

WMB stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.