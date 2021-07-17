Putnam Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 222,973 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,427,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ballard Power Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,987,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,178,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,024,000 after buying an additional 578,540 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,403,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,172,000 after buying an additional 160,836 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after buying an additional 100,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 664,202.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after buying an additional 976,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

BLDP stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a current ratio of 26.03. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 million. Research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

BLDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

