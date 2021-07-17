Putnam Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 127,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,503,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.13% of StepStone Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in StepStone Group by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in StepStone Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STEP stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72. StepStone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $76.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.68 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

