Putnam Investments LLC Raises Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 437,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 174.7% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 21,662 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $5,533,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 552,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $3,341,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.23.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

MGY opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 2.62. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $207.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.83 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.