Putnam Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,685,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Horizon by 777.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,903,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after buying an additional 1,686,171 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,794,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,192,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FHN. Raymond James upped their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $4,280,715.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,283,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,080,402.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678 in the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

