Putnam Investments LLC Sells 103,600 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 103,600 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Investors Bancorp worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,585,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $537,438,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $29,270,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $30,906,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 450.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,593 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,055,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,549 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.15. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.45.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

ISBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.