Putnam Investments LLC Sells 143,890 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 81.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143,890 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,133,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.23.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $203.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.67, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $203.97.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

