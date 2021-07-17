Putnam Investments LLC Sells 5,056 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,056 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Arrow Electronics worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $109.85 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $124.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 13,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $1,537,427.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,410 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,333.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Alan West sold 1,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $125,594.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,621.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,414 shares of company stock valued at $25,141,311 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

