Putnam Investments LLC Sells 65,406 Shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its stake in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,406 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.96% of Biodesix worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Biodesix by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Biodesix by 24.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 95,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 18,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of BDSX stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. Biodesix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.47 million and a P/E ratio of -1.76.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $28.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. Research analysts expect that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

