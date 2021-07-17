Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Trading 19.8% Lower This Week (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for $11.61 or 0.00036413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $4,221.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00039421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00103755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00144032 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31,927.30 or 1.00168868 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

