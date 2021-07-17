QASH (QASH) Trading 12.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 17th. During the last seven days, QASH has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0635 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QASH has a total market capitalization of $22.24 million and $339,638.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00048861 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00014012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.57 or 0.00801827 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH (QASH) is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

