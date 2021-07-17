Qbao Price Reaches $0.0060 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qbao has a market cap of $394,878.60 and $51,470.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qbao has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000158 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000030 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

