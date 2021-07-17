Qcash (QC) Reaches One Day Volume of $217.13 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a total market cap of $70.41 million and $217.13 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00039117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00103029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00143935 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,771.97 or 1.00098100 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.