QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,289 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.54% of QCR worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in QCR by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,198,000 after purchasing an additional 101,113 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in QCR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in QCR by 8.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,523,000 after purchasing an additional 27,964 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QCR by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in QCR by 0.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 155,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $47.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.17.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $65.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. Equities analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

