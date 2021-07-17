QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will announce $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.62. QIAGEN posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QGEN. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

QGEN traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,145. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.24. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in QIAGEN in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in QIAGEN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QIAGEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

