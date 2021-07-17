Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.86.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QRVO. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $981,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,024,919.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total value of $102,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,515,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,061 shares of company stock worth $5,069,891. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $187.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.90. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $111.31 and a 12 month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

