QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 571.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 114,114 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of QTS Realty Trust worth $8,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $210,000.

Shares of NYSE:QTS opened at $77.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.54.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 70.42%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QTS. Cowen lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.44.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $73,777.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,206,579.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at $15,208,847.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

