Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,497,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,799 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 8.38% of Quaker Chemical worth $365,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total value of $3,546,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,166,615.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $65,528.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,666.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KWR stock opened at $228.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $170.31 and a 52-week high of $301.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 1.47.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KWR. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

