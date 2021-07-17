Quant Price Hits $70.62 on Top Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Quant has a total market cap of $852.64 million and approximately $8.34 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can now be bought for approximately $70.62 or 0.00218613 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Quant has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001160 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.43 or 0.00790655 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.