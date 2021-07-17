Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,761 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 190,800 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Quanta Services worth $7,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Quanta Services by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 12,873 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 296.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 35,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 279.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after buying an additional 78,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

PWR stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $87.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,049. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.20 and a 52 week high of $101.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.20.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

