Quantstamp (QSP) Achieves Market Cap of $20.37 Million

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $20.37 million and approximately $270,851.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One Quantstamp coin can now be bought for about $0.0285 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00048642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00013953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.74 or 0.00799962 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About Quantstamp

QSP is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.