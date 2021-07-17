Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Short Interest Update

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the June 15th total of 851,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 452,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:QMCO traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $6.07. 357,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,670. The stock has a market cap of $346.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55. Quantum has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.05 million. Analysts expect that Quantum will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quantum news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 65,560 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $419,584.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 6,470 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $44,060.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 190,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,011.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 182,414 shares of company stock worth $1,743,882 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QMCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Quantum by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Quantum by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Quantum by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Quantum by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Quantum during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

