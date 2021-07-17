Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading 13.1% Lower Over Last Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000537 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $12.61 million and $37,290.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,558.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,897.55 or 0.06012846 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.62 or 0.01386713 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.03 or 0.00380337 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00131472 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.44 or 0.00625639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00009237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.51 or 0.00391360 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.31 or 0.00295660 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,435,844 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.