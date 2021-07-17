Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) & Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Head to Head Survey

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) and Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

This table compares Rockwell Automation and Quantum-Si’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockwell Automation $6.33 billion 5.39 $1.02 billion $7.68 38.27 Quantum-Si N/A N/A -$3.59 million N/A N/A

Rockwell Automation has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum-Si.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Rockwell Automation and Quantum-Si, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockwell Automation 1 9 6 0 2.31 Quantum-Si 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus target price of $271.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.63%. Given Rockwell Automation’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rockwell Automation is more favorable than Quantum-Si.

Profitability

This table compares Rockwell Automation and Quantum-Si’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockwell Automation 25.20% 57.72% 11.96% Quantum-Si N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.3% of Rockwell Automation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of Quantum-Si shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Rockwell Automation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rockwell Automation beats Quantum-Si on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software. Its products include programmable automation controllers; design, visualization, and simulation software; and human machine interface products, networking products, industrial computers, sensing devices, machine safety devices, motion control products, and independent cart technology products. This segment also offers manufacturing execution system and analytics software to enhance operational productivity and meet regulatory requirements. The Control Products & Solutions segment provides low and medium voltage electro-mechanical and electronic motor starters, AC/DC variable frequency drives, motor control and circuit protection devices, operator and signaling devices, termination and protection devices, relays and timers, and electrical control accessories. This segment also offers pre-configured line and load power solutions, packaged drives, motor control centers, and intelligent packaged power and engineered to order automation equipment solutions; and professional lifecycle services, such as safety, security, and digital transformation consulting, as well as automation and information project delivery capabilities, plant network, cloud, cybersecurity, asset management and predictive analytics, and remote, on-site, and managed support services. The company primarily serves a range of industries, which include the automotive, semiconductor, and warehousing and logistics; food and beverage, and life sciences; and oil and gas, metals, and chemicals through independent distributors and direct sales force worldwide. Rockwell Automation, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut. Quantum-Si incorporated operates as a subsidiary of 4Catalyzer Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.