Quark (QRK) Achieves Market Cap of $3.73 Million

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last week, Quark has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One Quark coin can now be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and $545.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000282 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 273,309,451 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

