QuarkChain (QKC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.83 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $97.32 million and $8.83 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

