QuickX Protocol Price Tops $0.0182 on Major Exchanges (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 17th. In the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $9.06 million and $229,818.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

