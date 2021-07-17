QunQun (QUN) Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last Week

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. QunQun has a market cap of $3.94 million and $228,921.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, QunQun has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About QunQun

QunQun is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

