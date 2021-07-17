Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QUOT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 11,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $128,867.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,004 shares in the company, valued at $737,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $79,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,662,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,165,851.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,535 shares of company stock worth $670,231. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth about $8,180,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,506,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $4,450,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,573,000 after buying an additional 124,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUOT opened at $10.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $963.50 million, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.94. Quotient Technology has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.98 million. As a group, analysts predict that Quotient Technology will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

