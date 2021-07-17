Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Acquires 71,087 Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,087 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.82% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,852,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,304,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,056,000. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,389,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 89,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 47,188 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

