Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 350,000 Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCAQU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCAQU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.97. Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.06.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

