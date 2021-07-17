Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Buys New Stake in Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 405,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIOTU. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Biotech Acquisition stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03. Biotech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $10.95.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

