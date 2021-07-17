Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 400,000 Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000.

Shares of PSAGU stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.96. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.07.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

