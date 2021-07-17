Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) by 116.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,070 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.92% of NextGen Acquisition worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextGen Acquisition by 1,159.5% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,494,000 after buying an additional 1,159,506 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the first quarter worth $125,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the first quarter worth $852,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of NextGen Acquisition by 93.6% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 951,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after buying an additional 460,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.84% of the company’s stock.

NGAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NGAC opened at $9.96 on Friday. NextGen Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.92.

NextGen Acquisition Company Profile

NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

