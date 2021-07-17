Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $4.01 Million in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 414,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.51% of MedTech Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in MedTech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MedTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MedTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in MedTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in MedTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Get MedTech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of MTAC stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.78. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $11.18.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC).

Receive News & Ratings for MedTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.