Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $4.02 Million in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $35,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $101,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $121,000.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Shares of DCRNU stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.25.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.