Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $4.17 Million in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 431,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 3.34% of Healthcare Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $966,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCCC opened at $9.79 on Friday. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.68.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

