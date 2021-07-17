Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $4.21 Million in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GHACU. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the first quarter worth $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the first quarter worth $99,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the first quarter worth $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the first quarter worth $179,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the first quarter worth $181,000.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

