Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $4.45 Million in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.61% of Vickers Vantage Corp. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $6,760,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $783,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $7,410,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $6,917,000. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

