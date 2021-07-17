Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $4.61 Million in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 470,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 7.48% of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $432,000.

Get Deep Lake Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of DLCA stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.