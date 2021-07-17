Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New $4.86 Million Investment in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,855,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 5.85% of TZP Strategies Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $492,000.

NASDAQ TZPS opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

