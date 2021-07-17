Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.22% of Aequi Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARBG. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aequi Acquisition in the first quarter worth $28,757,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Aequi Acquisition in the first quarter worth $7,238,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aequi Acquisition in the first quarter worth $6,643,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Aequi Acquisition in the first quarter worth $6,433,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in Aequi Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,485,000. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aequi Acquisition alerts:

Aequi Acquisition stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.73.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

See Also: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Aequi Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aequi Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.