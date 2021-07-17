Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,433,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the first quarter worth $99,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the first quarter worth $238,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the first quarter worth $246,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RXRAU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

