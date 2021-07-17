Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.67% of Tastemaker Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMKR. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,938,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,637,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $567,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $10,165,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $458,000. 52.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tastemaker Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TMKR opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.