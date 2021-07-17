Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 441,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.18% of Altitude Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,166,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTU opened at $9.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $14.54.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

