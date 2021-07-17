Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 400,000 SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBEAU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $1,880,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $742,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $386,000.

SBEAU opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

