Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 400,000 Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $31,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $50,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $127,000.

Get Soaring Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SRNGU opened at $10.39 on Friday. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.41.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.