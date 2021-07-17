Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 430,000 LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 430,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 2.48% of LightJump Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LJAQ. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LightJump Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in LightJump Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LightJump Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LightJump Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LightJump Acquisition during the first quarter worth $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Get LightJump Acquisition alerts:

LJAQ opened at $9.79 on Friday. LightJump Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77.

LightJump Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LJAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LightJump Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightJump Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.